In September of 2021, a small plane crashed in the woods in Forest County. All three people on board died. In July of 2023, the National Transportation Safety Board released its final investigation into why the plane crash landed.
The plane took off from the Rhinelander Airport around 8:50am on September 28, 2021 and traveled northeast to get aerial imagery of forest vegetation for the Wisconsin DNR. The plane crashed around 10 minutes later near Butternut Lake, about 12 miles east of Eagle River in the town of Hiles.
According to the report, the plane was traveling at around 240 miles per hour, but within 2 minutes slowed down to 100 miles per hour. That's when the pilot made his last transmissions to air traffic control, saying "mayday mayday mayday" and "we're in a spin."
The NTSB report says the plane was traveling too slow, stalled, and then rapidly nosedived while spinning. An examination of the crashed plane revealed no signs of mechanical failures.
A link to the full report can be found here.
