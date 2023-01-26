ANTIGO (WJFW) - The man charged in the hit-and-run death from last June, has entered not-guilty pleas for each of his charges.
Cory Hansen, 31, is facing five felony charges including:
- First-degree reckless homicide
- Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle
- Hit and run involving death
- Battery or threatening a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer
- Homicide by use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol content (PAC).
All of the charges are repeater charges.
Court records show that Hansen and his attorney remained silent when asked to enter a plea. By default, the court entered pleas of not guilty for each count.
Earlier this week, Hansen waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Hansen is accused of hitting and killing a man on June 29, 2022. Hansen was allegedly traveling west on Wilson School Rd. near White Lake when he crossed into the eastbound lane and struck an oncoming moped. The driver of the moped died at the scene.
Hansen will next be in court again on Apr. 10 for a status conference.
