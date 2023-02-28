RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The Lac du Flambeau man that is being charged with assault against three different people, has entered not-guilty pleas for each of his charges in Oneida Co.
Frank R. Schuman, 29, is facing charges from Oneida, Vilas and Outagamie Counties.
Schuman appeared by video in Oneida County Court for his arraignment on Monday. Court records show that Schuman's attorney waived the reading of the charges, and entered not-guilty pleas for each charge.
Schuman is being charged with two counts of battery, four counts of disorderly conduct, one count of substantial battery with intent to do harm, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and false imprisonment in Oneida County Court.
According to the DOJ, Schuman allegedly broke one person's jaw and sexually assaulted them, repeatedly assaulted and choked another person, and physically assaulted a third person leaving bruises on their face, torso and legs. The alleged assaults took place between Jan. 1, 2022, and May 1, 2022.
Court records add that Schuman is still in jail on a $15,000 cash bond.
Schuman will next be in Oneida County Court on Apr. 27 for his pre-trial conference. Schuman will be in Vilas County court again on April 3 for his adjourned initial appearance.