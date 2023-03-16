NORTHWOODS - Unemployment across the Northwoods ticked up to start the new year. That's according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Unemployment in Lincoln County went up from 2.3 percent to 3.0 percent, still lower than in January when it was at 3.7 percent.
Oneida County is at 3.7 percent, up from 3.1 percent from December but down from 4.1 percent from Jan. 2022.
In Vilas County, that number jumped from 4.0 percent to 4.1 percent, still lower than 4.5 percent from last January.
Nearly every county across the state saw a similar trend.