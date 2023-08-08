MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW)- Being a locally owned business winning a nationally recognized award is no easy task; But one home décor store located in Minocqua just brought one back to the Northwoods.
White arrows home located off highway 51 in Minocqua recently won the 72nd retailers excellence award for social media and online initiatives. The Store competed against 150 independent retailers from across the country.
“They can have the great experience that they have here when they come into our brick and mortar shop still by being online," said Kirstin Lenz the owner of White Arrows Home.
White arrows home in Minocqua has an easily and accessible online experience now recognized on a national scale. The stores owner and team travelled to Dallas Texas to claim the award.
“Whether it’s on tiktok, or pintrest, or Instagram, or facebook they can follow us everyday as we post on those places and feel that same connection with the Northwoods and the kind of things that we offer,” said Lenz.
The store offers antiques and home décor that can give anyone around the country an authentic Northwoods feel without even having to visit.
“We offer décor services so we help people decorate their homes, whether it is a small job, a big job, we might just help hang pictures, redecorate a space to use the pieces they already have or help them find new pieces,” said Lenz.
The awards gala had 21 finalists from 7 different categories regarding all things retail. People can visit www.whitearrowshometheshop.com to see the award winning site.