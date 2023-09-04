Northwoods schools see shortage in referees

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Whether sports fans like to admit it or not, officials play an integral part in all the sports that we enjoy. And without them, enjoying the sports we love may become more and more difficult.
“Last year we had to move a couple games around for football because there were not enough officials for a Friday night football game," said Paulson.
WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad says the state is more than 1,000 licensed officials short of the amount of available officials at the same time last year. Athletic directors have had to make the hard decision to postpone or outright cancel athletic events because they didn’t have enough officials to manage the events. While the pay for officials remains fair, Brian Paulson says the demanding nature of the job is a reason for shortages.
“I don’t necessarily believe it’s all about the money," said Paulson. "It’s definitely about the time. There’s a lot of families out there and it does take time away.”
Along with it being a very time consuming job, the harassment of fans towards officials plays a large role in people choosing to stay away from that profession. Paulson said that a lack of supervision can lead to issues.
“I really believe there’s not a lot of oversight at the youth sports level," said Paulson. "You are looking at things not controlled by the school district or have an athletic director there and that can definitely present problems.”
Paulson said supporting officials is important for the future of youth athletics.
“I really encourage all youth activities to have somebody there to have oversight of the officials and to be sure that they are being kindly not matter if the call is right or its wrong to be able to help guide them in the right direction for the future," said Paulson.