NORTHWOODS, Wis. (WJFW) - Schools across the nation have been struggling to maintain a full staff since the Covid-19 pandemic. As of last year, 45 percent of public schools in the United States had at least one vacancy in their staff. That problem exists up here in the Northwoods.
"It was a challenge this summer," said Foster. "We lost staff and then even when we’d hire some staff weren't able to make the move. We are still short on our custodial staff, our support staff like paraprofessionals."
For school districts all across Wisconsin, retaining teachers has become the major problem. Only two thirds of teachers are still teaching in Wisconsin after their first five years of employment. Foster said losing teachers can be traced back to two factors.
“Childcare and the other one is housing," said Foster. "There’s a tipping point where if you can’t get something to rent or buy your first or second home and there’s nothing in the market or the cost has gone up so high you’re probably going to have to look elsewhere to find a community where maybe there’s more housing available.
Another problem with keeping teachers is the decreasing salary over the past decade with the median salary for teachers falling from more than $62,000 in 2011 to $56,000 in 2021. However, the Rhinelander school district hasn’t worried about underpaying its faculty. Eric Burke says a main reason for that is the community's support.
“We prioritize our teaching staff through both salary and benefits," said Burke. "Our community has supported us with an operational referendum to be able to increase just operations overall and part of that has gone to increase our salaries for our teachers but also their benefits.”
Burke says with less people becoming teachers the state needs to provide more support for the current educators.
“I would just ask that we work together to find ways as a state to figure out how we can support public education more so that overall we can pay teachers more and make sure they have great benefits," said Burke. "Teachers are so important for the future of our society.”