PHELPS (WJFW) - The First Saturday in April in Phelps is the annual Maple Syrup Festival.
Despite the dumping of snow overnight, some people still made their way to the school to partake in the event.
“It’s a time of the year where there is not much going on,” said executive director of the Phelps Chamber of Commerce Laura Boll. "Some of the local business owners say there is nothing going on this time of year, but they realized that all of their friends were tapping trees and making maple syrup, so let's do a maple syrup fest”
While the snow kept the crowd low this year, there were some people that couldn’t resist the sweet taste of syrup. Some at the festival told Newswatch 12 that normally the parking lot at the school is filled and that attendees have to park on the street blocks away. This year, many people started to arrive in the early afternoon.
There were two celebrity judges at the festival and another couple of judges that determined more of the quality of each maple syrup entered.
“We take all of the categories of testing," said the lead judge of Maple Syrup Fest Angela Schumacher. "the clarity, the density, the appearance, the taste, we add all of that up for a grand total at the end, and see who got the most points.”
Hansen’s Sugar Shack in Marshfield won the maple syrup contest today.
In the end, Boll is happy with all of the volunteers that dedicate their time to the event, and how the festival continues to grow each year.