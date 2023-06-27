Nicolet College is taking the time to celebrate pride the second week of July.
The college is welcoming everyone to attend the Northwoods Pride Festival on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will take place at the Lakeside Center on the Nicolet College Campus
Festivities will include live music, a screening of the PBS Wisconsin documentary "Wisconsin Pride", a LGBTQ Resource Fair, kids story time, family activities and social meetups.
All proceeds generated during the event will assist with event costs, provide educational opportunities for LGBTQ students and fund scholarships for LGBTQ students at the College.