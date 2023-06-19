Northwoods outdoors stores see rising demand, adequate inventory

Summer in the Northwoods is best enjoyed outside, and what better way to do that than to hop on your kayak, canoe, or bike. Andrew Teichmiller is the owner of the Chequamegon Adventure Company in Minocqua. He said this year’s late winter impacted sales of some things but not others.
“Bikes kind of start things off both in sales and in repair," said Teichmiller. "And then especially this year as the ice opened up later, then the canoes and the kayaks come into play,"
“Well it's been a little bit of a mix in that springs was so cold and winter lingered so long," said Mode. "It kind of hampered early sales. Once the warm weather came and were talking you know, bikes and kayaks, canoes, we saw sales go up to where we hoped they’d be, under the past two years but still pretty steady."
In recent years, Mode’s inventory struggled to keep up with demand because of lingering supply chain disruptions from the pandemic. Mode said this year, he and other businesses have seen inventory return back to normal.
“We have seen the past nine months, maybe 12 months now, but mostly nine months, inventories have really started to come back to where they should be," said Mode.
And while the pandemic did impact the supply chain, Mode said it also inspired more people to spend time outdoors. A trend he said is only growing.
“People have use the outdoors for decades and that realization is still there," said Mode. "Lot of people got into sports, their friends are into it, they are pretty enthused about it. So that's all created and man it spread a little farther than it did in 2019.”