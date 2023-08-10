STAR LAKE, Wis. (WJFW)- Painting is one of the most traditional ways to display creativity; and local artists from around the Northwoods capture the beauty of the landscapes from our areas.
The Northwoods outdoor artists are inspired entirely by what the area has to offer.
“It’s glorious out here and peaceful and calm,” said Florie Enders a Northwoods Outdoor artist.
“Seeing colors in nature, teaches you to see colors better and clearer and more variety," said Enders.
The group has been painting around the Northwoods for 15 years and competes in the Manito art league.
“It’s just fun and you improve your painting skills by getting out here and attempting to find the shapes of nature and capture them," said Enders
The group contains artists of every age and painting style.
“We’ve got water colorist, we’ve got sketchers, we’ve had kids come with pencil and paper," said Enders
The group meets every Thursday in a new location and invites anyone who is interested to join them and experience art in a new light.
“Everybody is welcome, like I said people have come with kids and other adults who have never done anything before and paper and pencil works and you know just being with the people, being out here, if I said to you do you see that purple and you go what purple, you know all of a sudden you would start seeing purple," said Enders.
To find out how to join The Northwoods outdoor artists people can visit their website here.