WINCHESTER - A Northwoods organization will be sharing their invasive species knowledge with members of their community in June.
The Wisconsin Headwaters Invasives Partnership is a nonprofit of 16 partners who share resources to offer invasive species education and management in Oneida, Vilas and Lincoln Counties. Their coordinator will be at the Winchester Public Library on Thursday, June 1 at 4pm to share her knowledge about invasive species, how to identify them and what to do about them
The event is free and everyone interested is encouraged to attend.