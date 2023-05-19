HARSHAW, Wis (WJFW) – It’s hard to keep playing team sports like hockey and football past graduation, but shooting sports can be life-long. The Northwoods Open is a trap and sporting clay shooting competition hosted by the Harshaw Sports Club and Team Seal. Team Seal is a shooting sports team made up of students from Park Falls and Phillips. This year’s Northwoods Open is the 7th edition of the competition and had over 300 student athletes registered. Jon Tiefert is the shooting coordinator for the Harshaw Sports Club and helped organize the event which included trap shooting and sporting clay shooting.
The event is sanctioned through the scholastic clay target program and teaches kids safety above all else. Tiefert said, “For the event the kids have the option of shooting 100 targets of trap or 100 targets of sporting clays, and some will do both.”
Competitors moved through 12 stations for sporting clays scattered around the 40-acre complex. Tiefert explains the layout, “All 12 stations around the course are set up differently to simulate hunting type presentations. So, targets will come flying at you, from behind you, from the left and from the right, and we even have one station where we have a rabbit target that’ll roll across the ground that the kids will have to try to shoot.”
Jackson Grendy is a senior and has been shooting competitively for 7 years. He attended the first Northwoods Open and has seen the competition grow each year. Grendy says, “It’s grown a lot over the years, I think this year we have just over 300 participants, all student athletes that are going to be shooting in this competition.”
The competition runs through Saturday and the public is encouraged to attend.