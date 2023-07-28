HARSHAW, Wis. (WJFW)- Veterans are the people who give the ultimate sacrifice in order to protect our country. In the Northwoods there is a special place dedicated for veterans once they pass on.
The Northwoods National Cemetery is located in Harshaw and began in 2020, since then it has been a sacred place for veterans and the public to visit.
“These veterans deserve this last do respect for what they gave to this country, to keep this country free, said Rick Wilke, American Legion Post 89.
More than 4 million Americans including Veterans of every war and conflict are buried in National Cemeteries.
“We are brothers and sisters; we stick together in times of good and times of bad. What more of a place can you have to have that comrade continue on is right here," said Wilke.
The Northwoods national cemetery is the only veteran’s cemetery in Wisconsin open to 1st interments and is one of the two veterans’ affairs national cemeteries located in the state. Bryon Gleisner a retired air force veteran and now manager of the cemetery says each headstone has significant value.
“Any member of the public can come out and of course visit the cemetery at any time, it gives us a place to honor our veterans, those individuals that fought for this country to maintain our freedom, so it’s a way for us to honor them," said Gleisner.
There are currently over 200 veterans buried in the cemetery and the first phase of development contains over 3,000 spots to memorialize veterans.
“We consider this a national shrine; we take of every headstone as it is a national shrine," said Gleisner.
On August 23rd the cemetery will host an open house for the public to learn more about the cemetery and how veterans can be buried there, or people can visit cem.va.gov.