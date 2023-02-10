UPDATE 02-10-23 5:15 p.m. - The Northwoods elementary school janitor who was convicted a second time of child sex crimes was sentenced today in Oneida County Court.
Stavros Iliopoulos, 69, was sentenced to 30 years in the Wisconsin State Prison (WSP).
Iliopoulos was convicted for the second time of first-degree child sexual assault, false imprisonment and child enticement in Dec. 2022.
Iliopoulos was sentenced to 14 years behind bars and 16 years of extended supervision for first-degree child sexual assault. All of the sentences from each charge will run concurrently with the others.
Judge Michael Bloom credited Iliopoulos with 1,543 days of time already served. Judge Bloom also ordered Iliopoulos to be registered as a sex offender for life.
Iliopoulos received the same sentence in November 2019.
While in court today, the victim's mom made a statement directed toward Iliopoulos. She criticized Iliopoulos for sexually attacking her daughter and not owning up to his guilt.
In response, Iliopoulos denied the allegations. "I don't want mercy, I want the truth," said Iliopoulos during the sentencing hearing. "I am innocent, and I hope before I die I'm going to prove it."
UPDATE 12-21-22 5:56 p.m.- A jury has found Stavros Iliopoulos, 69, guilty of child sex crimes.
Iliopoulos was convicted of child enticement causing mental/bodily harm, false imprisonment and first-degree child sexual assault.
Jury deliberations began just after 12 p.m. and a verdict was read by Judge Michael Bloom at 5:15 p.m.
During court on Wednesday, the state called Alexander Bontz to clarify some of his testimony from Tuesday. After his testimony, the state rested their case.
The defense called Jeff Schnatzler, an investigator with the public defender's office, to the stand where he was cross-examined by the state. Schnatzler was the only witness testimony that the defense called.
"(The victim) went straight in the bathroom to do her business and get back to class, but what does he do," stated Oneida County Assistant District Attorney Mary Sowinski. "When you look at the camera he's walking down the long hallway, and just seconds he goes out of the screen he turns around to come back. Nothing in his hands on the way down, nothing in his hands on the way back."
The defense argued the story provided by the witness is not adding up, and that it has "snowballed." They also state, the DNA found on the victim, could of came from secondary contact, since Iliopoulos was a janitor at the school.
Iliopoulos will be sentenced on Fri, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - A DNA analyst and a teacher at the elementary school were called in as witnesses today for day two of the Stavros Iliopoulos trial.
Stavros Iliopoulos, 69, was given a new trial because of an "ineffective counsel" back in February.
Iliopoulos was convicted by a jury of child enticement causing mental bodily harm, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault in 2019.
During court today, the teacher of the alleged victim and the first person that she told, Alexander Bontz, took the stand first. The defense attorney for Iliopoulos showed security camera images from the day of the alleged attack. The defense attorney argued that multiple other people including Bontz were in the hallway during the time of the alleged attack.
Bontz told the prosecutors that when he got the chance to review the security footage is when he saw the alleged victim go into the bathroom. Bontz adds that he saw Iliopoulos go towards the area of the bathroom before going out of the shot.
An impartial witness, Samantha Delfosse, who analyzed the DNA provided said that she detected Iliopoulos' DNA and the alleged victim's DNA together on certain parts of the body. Delfosse added that when DNA was collected from other parts of the body, limited traces of male DNA was detected.
During opening arguments, Oneida County Assistant District Attorney Mary Sowinski said that Iliopoulos forced the alleged victim into a janitor's closet where he assaulted her.
The defense attorney for Iliopoulos, Breanna Halyburton, argues that the statement made by the alleged victim is false and the information provided does not add up.
Judge Michael Bloom said in court today that he expects a decision to be made in the case by Wednesday. More testimonies are expected tomorrow.
Iliopoulos was arrested in 2018 following an investigation.
Court will be back in session Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.