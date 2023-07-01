ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW) - A Motorcycle dealership in Arbor Vitae decided to hold an event on Saturday to help cool down the community. Located at the Northwoods Harley-Davidson, Operations manager Abbie Kamke says there’s enough events for children and adults alike.
“So we are having it’s called H20 and Harleys, we are having some different water games," said Kamke. "People are going to bring a partner and throw some water balloons around.”
Kamke said they decided to do this event as a way to kick off the holiday weekend.
“We were just looking for a fun summer event and the 4th of July is right around the corner so I figured what better way to spend it than having some water fights," said Kamke.
The Northwoods Harley-Davidson has several events each month. More information can be found on their website northwoodsharley.com