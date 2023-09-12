LAONA, Wis (WJFW) – A Northwoods community is celebrating their military veterans with a golf outing. The Northwoods Gold Club in Laona hosted the 11th annual Military Veterans Golf Outing Tuesday. The event is exclusive to military veterans and is put on by volunteers and community sponsors.
Chuck Enders and a few of his friends were golfing in a similar event just over 10 years ago in Green Bay and they thought it would be a good idea to have one in the Northwoods. Enders said, “we decided heck with it, we’re gonnna have our own, and that’s how it started.”
Now the event has more veterans from every branch of the military each year. Enders says, “it’s not a fund raiser, all the money goes back to the veterans in the form of prizes and a meal, meals actually, and golf.”
The day began with the Laona High School Band playing patriotic music while the color guard presented the colors. Navy veteran Bernard Miller served in the Southern Pacific during World War II and was has attended every golf outing since it began. Miller enjoys the day’s camaraderie, “getting to see all the guys I very, very seldom see otherwise. Talking, enjoying it, like I say, lying about your golfing … and just having a really good time.”
He took the first swing and crushed the ball down the middle of the first fairway to kick off the outing. Then everyone took to their carts for the shotgun start. Following the outing, golfers were invited to Wabeno for a steak dinner and door prizes.