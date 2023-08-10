GLEASON, Wis (WJFW) – A small family property is the site of the 7th annual MC Fest in Gleason. Molly Held is the owner and organizer of the weekend and is proud of the growth she’s seen over the past six years. The weekend of friends and music draws people from across Wisconsin, Held said she’s expecting about 3,000 people over the four day event.
Little Lakes Memories Inc is a non-profit organization located in Irma and uses the MC Fest to raise funds. Jay Wilcox is a volunteer with Little Lake Memories Inc and says they have a few raffles over the weekend. The first is a Henry .22 rifle which is displayed near the stage area. They also have a guitar to raffle and throughout the weekend, musicians will be signing the guitar. Wilcox says the funds will be used for the organizations programming. Wilcox said, “some of the money that we raise is donated to the Honor Flight, some of it is donated to the Special Olympics. We have a program with the Merrill Police Department called Cops and Bobbers.”
The weekend will feature bands that tour locally and nationally. For more information visit their website here.