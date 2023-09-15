TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW)- Leather jackets, helmets and of course motorcycles. The Northwoods Fall Ride is back for the 42nd time September 14-17 in Tomahawk. Over 30,000 motorcycle riders are expected to gather from all over the region for this one reason.
“It’s fantastic, it’s a beautiful part of the country and fall is a beautiful time of the year to ride, comrade of motorcyclists, different people that come to these events just goes to show you what a great community of people there is when it comes to the sport of motorcycling,” said Ross Schliesmann a Field Sales Representative for Harley-Davidson.
With so many activities planned for everyone regardless if they are riding or not, people are encouraged to come out and attend the events. Demo rides are also taking place at Sara Park each day where riders can test out new bikes that they might like to purchase.
“We’re having a lot of fun with the demo rides, the fun run sponsored by the star foundation people can come and buy routes to go around and hit certain businesses,” said Sherry Hulett the Executive Director of the Tomahawk Chamber of Commerce.
“Harley has really brought everything, I mean it's semi loads of bikes just to keep things flowing, so if you have a cycle endorsement get down here and do some test rides even if you don’t just come look at them,” said Jesse Zambon the Owner of Northwoods Harley-Davidson.
For the full list of events happening people can visit Northwoodsfallride.com