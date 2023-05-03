Cannabis is illegal in Wisconsin, and so is its main psychoactive compound delta-9 THC unless it's in very low concentrations. But a similar compound, delta-8 THC is legal in any concentration through a loophole. The Northwoods Coalition in partnership with Marshfield Health Clinic is warning people of its potential danger, especially to youth.
The "THC is Changing" campaign aims to raise awareness of synthetic THC products like delta-8 gummies or vape pods, which are not regulated and can be purchased by teenagers. Delta-8 is not a controlled substance, meaning possession of it is not a crime for any age. Also, smoke shops have no statewide legal requirement to restrict selling delta-8 products based on age. Many stores impose their own age restrictions.
Meagan Barnett is a Community Health Specialist with Marshfield Clinic. She's helping lead the "THC is Changing" campaign, she says there's no way to know what's actually in a lot of delta-8 products.
"Because [delta-8 products] aren't being regulated, we're finding that these products are testing at a higher percentage than what is legal in the state of Wisconsin," said Barnett.
Both delta-8 and delta-9 THC naturally occur in cannabis and hemp, and both have psychoactive properties that are very similar to each other. Due to the chemical structure, delta-8 is much less potent than delta-9. Cannabis vs hemp is classified based on whether a plant contains more than 0.3% delta-9 THC or less than 0.3%. Delta-8 products are mostly made by concentrating the naturally-occurring delta-8 THC in hemp plants, and by synthetically converting Hemp CBD into delta-8 THC with additional chemicals. This chemical process is necessary because delta-8 THC only naturally occurs in very low concentrations.
Long-term effects of delta-8 are unknown because it's relatively new. The FDA has had increased reporting of bad experiences in delta-8 users, including hallucinations, increased anxiety, confusion, and loss of consciousness.
According some studies, THC use at an earlier age increases the risk for developing a mental illness.
To learn more go to northwoodscoalition.org.