Northwoods Children's Museum showcases new fire safety exhibit

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Northwoods Children's Museum hosted a grand opening on Sunday showcasing their new fire safety exhibit.
This exhibit teaches the importance of fire safety it features a hand-constructed wooden fire truck with working lights and siren. Children also had the chance to wear a firefighter uniform as well..
Executive Director, Michelle Williams says the hands-on learning experience is an interesting part of the museum.
"Everything is kind of like a hands on learning from our fire exhibit to pretty much every other exhibit in here," said Michelle Williams. "It teaches through play and through learning through parents and kids playing together and it makes a really fun environment for everybody to enjoy and learn," said Williams.
During the visit children participated in a fire safety simulator and even got to see a fire truck up close. Captain Mike Dreger, from the Eagle River Fire Department says it's important to learn these safety tips at a young age.
"We are all about teaching them about being fire safe and they learn," said Captain Mike Dreger. "The kids are sponges for knowledge they absorb it and they learn we are out here having fun and teaching them today again," said Mike.
The exhibit will be open all year long you can visit here for more information.
