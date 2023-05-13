Northwoods Children's Museum showcases new fire safety exhibit

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY ACROSS NORTHERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON... Very dry conditions with relative humidity falling between 20 and 25 percent will lead to elevated wildfire potential across far northern Wisconsin today. For most locations, winds will be mainly northeast to east, gusting to around 10 mph, but locally up to 15 mph at times. Use extra caution if burning outside and check with the Wisconsin DNR or local officials to view the current burning restrictions.