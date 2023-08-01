TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW)- Boating is a type of lifestyle here in the Northwoods; And while inboard motor boats may be a more popular style today, it was the boats that came before them that laid the foundation.
The antique and classic outboard motor show and swap meet has been taking place since the 80’s and is happening again this week in Tomahawk.
“I think if people had outboards when they were young you know like my age or whatever that they see an outboard that they had when they grew up and they’re like oh I remember having that outboard or I remember seeing those on the lake," said Todd Dalleave the Vice President of the Northwoods Chapter Antique Outboard Club.
The event showcases antiques and classic boats with a swap meet with antique parts and motors for sale. People have come from over 20 states and different countries including Canada and New Zealand.
“It’s the 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s and a few 60’s that we get here, said Dalleave.
The event will also have many activities for people throughout the week and the boats will showcase a parade during the Tomahawk ski show on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“It’s kind of the history of the lakes of Northern Wisconsin where everybody had outboards and boats and they ran around and so it’s just nostalgic, said Dalleave.
The event runs from 8 a.m. to 8.pm. through Friday located at Sara Park in Tomahawk and admission is free.