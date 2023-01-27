RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Northland Pines have been on a tear this season. The Eagles are 12-4 overall and 6-1 in conference play, putting them half a game back of Medford for first place in the Great Northern Conference. Northland Pines has also won three out of their last four games.
Rhinelander was looking to upset Northland Pines at home, using their large crowd noise and loud atmosphere to try and create a serious home court advantage. The Hodags are 5-9 overall, hoping to avoid double-digit losses on the season. In conference play, the Hodags are 3-2, looking to stay above .500 in Great Northern Conference games. Rhinelander was also looking to win this game, because they were on the wrong end of a three-game losing streak.
The home atmosphere worked for Rhinelander for the majority of the game. At the end of the first half, the game was tied 24-24 and Northland Pines was just 1/13 from the three-point line. However, Northland Pines and their scoring proved to be too much, and they were able to break away in the second half and win it 61-47.
Northland Pines improves to 13-4 on the season and 7-1 in conference play. This win makes it four out of their last five games, and four wins in a row in conference games. The Eagles are still half a game behind Medford, however, with the Red Raiders win on Friday against Antigo.
Rhinelander drops to 5-10 on the season, and are now in double-digit losses. The Hodags are also on a four-game losing streak. However, only one of those losses were against Great Northern Conference teams. In conference play, Rhinelander falls to .500 with a 3-3 record, but still sit in fourth place even with the loss.
Northland Pines will look to start another winning streak and capitalize off of their momentum when they host Wausau East on Tuesday in a non-conference game.
Rhinelander will look to snap their four-game losing streak when they travel to Medford to take on the Great Northern Conference-leading Red Raiders on Monday.