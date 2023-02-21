EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Number nine, Tomahawk traveled to Eagle River to play number eight Northland Pines for a spot in the second round of playoffs. These Great Northern Conference schools haven’t had the best run this season but hopes were high Tuesday night to turn things around.
The Hatchets have yet to claim a GNC win yet this season, while the Eagles have two wins in the Conference, both of which are over Tomahawk. This was their third match-up of the year.
Both teams played aggressively on defense, forcing turnovers to block the other team's momentum. That being said, the Eagles would cause Hatchet turnovers which you could clearly see affected the girls. At halftime, it was Pines leading with 14, and Tomahawk trailing with 9. However, after a pep talk from the Tomahawk coaches, the girls were able to tie the game up and even pull away. But it would be the Northland Pines final minute drives that’ll push them to regain the lead.
Northland Pines won 40 to 34 and will move onto the next round of the playoffs to play number one seed Freedom.