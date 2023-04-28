THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- Three Lakes and Northland Pines' girls soccer teams squared off in a rematch of their April 14th game, which resulted in a 1-1 tie. Both teams were looking for a different result when they faced each other once again on Friday.
Northland Pines came into this matchup with a 2-2-1 record, hoping to get over .500 on the season. They are in a tough conference, featuring powerhouses like Rhinelander and Lakeland Union, so sitting in third place in the Great Northern Conference is actually a compliment to how good this team is. In conference play, the Eagles hold a 2-2 record, sitting right at .500, but this was a non-conference game they were playing.
Three Lakes has only played three games this season. As mentioned earlier, one of those games was a 1-1 tie with Northland Pines. The other one was a 2-0 win in their season opener against Merrill and a 2-1 loss to iron Mountain (MI.) in their conference opener. The Bluejays were 1-1-1 overall and 0-1 in the Northern Lights Conference heading in to their Friday matchup.
The first half of this game was all Northland Pines. The Eagles struck first, when a shot from Cassidy Sternhagen was blocked by Bluejays' goal keeper Willow Schroeder, then subsequently headed in by both Emma Weber and Anna Westfall. Yes, you read that right, both Westfall and Weber's heads hit the ball at the same time, which resulted in the first goal of the game being scored to put Northland Pines up 1-0. Then, a few minutes later, Sternhagen as able to record another assist on a corner kick, which set up Westfall to put another ball in the back of the net to make it 2-0.
A defensive battle ensued in the second half, as zero goals were scored by either teams in the final 40 minutes. When the dust settled, Northland Pines was able to emerge victorious, winning the game 2-0.
With the win, Northland Pines improves to 3-2-1 on the season, and are now finally over .500. The Eagles have now won two games in a row. With the loss, Three Lakes falls to 1-1-1 on the season, and are right at .500.
Northland Pines will look to make it three wins in a row on Tuesday, when they travel to Medford to take on a Great Northern Conference opponent in the Raiders. Three Lakes will look to get back in the win column on Monday, when they host Iron Mountain (MI.) in a Northern Lights Conference game.