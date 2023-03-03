EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Northland Pines and their nine seniors were looking to stay alive when they took on Wrightstown in their WIAA Regional Semi-finals game on Friday. The third-seeded Eagles had a first round bye in the opening round, so this was their first playoff game this season. The sixth-seeded Wrightstown, however, had to take down Wittenberg-Birnamwood on Tuesday to make this matchup in Eagle River.
The Eagles had a stellar regular season. They finished with a 19-5 record, finishing second in the Great Northern Conference, going 10-2 in conference games. They also came into this matchup on a three-game winning streak, but, they weren't ready for their season to end just yet.
Wrightstown had a solid season as well, going 17-8 and riding a massive six-game winning streak heading into this game. They also finished the season in third place in the North Eastern Conference, going 13-5 in conference games.
This one was electric from the tip-off. Northland Pines started out the game on an 8-0 run, and they used that hot start to fly away with the 56-47 win, advancing to the next round of the playoffs.
This win improves Northland Pines' record to 20-5, giving the Eagles their 20th win of the season. Northland Pines also moves on to the WIAA Regional Final, where they will travel to Little Chute on Saturday. Wrightstown's season comes to an end with a loss, and their final record was 17-9.
