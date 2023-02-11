EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Beaver Dam traveled to Eagle River to face-off with Northland Pines. This was Beaver Dam's first out of two games for the day. Both teams were looking to get their first win of the season. The Eagles were 0-18, while the Beavers were 0-19. As the season slowly starts to come to an end, Northland Pines had their eye on the goal to come out on top.
The Eagles came out strong and made good plays to score but Beaver coverage would break up their segments and steal the puck to put a dent in their momentum. Halfway through the first period, the Eagles were able to get on the board first with Cassidy Sternhagen making a behind the net forward pass to teammate, Mallory Schmidt who'll knock it to the back of the net. Beaver Dam responded with Madelyn Modine sneaking one pass the Pines goalie to tie the game. But the game was ultimately the Eagles to take.
Northland Pines claims their first victory in an 8-2 win over Beaver Dam. Pines is scheduled to play Central Wisconsin February 16th. While Beaver Dam is scheduled for another game Saturday against Northern Edge.