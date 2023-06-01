The Northland Pines School District just completed its third solar energy project in 5 years. They are estimated to save the district $10 thousand out of its utility bills.
Pines just completed its new solar array and battery energy storage system at St Germain elementary.
The district received $20 thousand from Focus on Energy, and $95 thousand from the office of energy innovation.
All three projects will save about 90 thousand kilowatt hours in the first year, saving the greenhouse gas emissions equivalent of taking 14 cars off the road.