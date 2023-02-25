ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Antigo hosted Northland Pines for their senior night this Saturday. The Red Robins have gone 4-19 this season, and were feeling good after their victory over Three Lakes last game. However, the Eagles have soared to new heights recently, having a total of three players in the 1,000th career point club. Additionally, Northland Pines is 18-5 this season and ranked second in the Great Northern Conference.
The Eagles are known for their passing and dynamic scoring abilities and Saturday night was no different. In the beginning of the first half Nolan Lurvey was feeding the hot hand, Griffin Stiemke who was securing back-to-back three pointers.
They eventually added Gabe Smith to the equation to secure the the two pointers if some shots were short. The Eagles put 20 points on the board before Antigo was able to score. Pines was also getting to the free throw line early in the game putting a stunt in Antigo's ability to respond.
Northland Pines takes the victory 71-24 over Antigo. Pines receives a first round bye where they'll wait to face the winner of Wittenberg-Birnamwood vs. Wrightstown.