TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- Northland Pines boys basketball has been hot this season, but not as hot as the past couple of games for the Eagles. They were riding a two-game winning streak following their heartbreaking 59-50 loss to Medford at home. The Eagles were 11-3 on the season and 5-1 in conference play, good enough to put them in second and one game behind Medford in the great Northern Conference standings.
For Tomahawk, it was a completely different story. The Hatchets were 2-8 on the season, but 0-5 in conference play, still looking for their first win against a Great Northern Conference team.
Unfortunately for Tomahawk, they will still need to look for that first conference win, as Northland Pines was able to win this one on the road 81-24. The Eagles were able to use a hot start to win this game, and coast the rest of the way.
This win makes it three wins in a row for Northland Pines, as the Eagles improve to 12-3 on the season and 6-1 in conference play. However, Medford was able to win today to stay undefeated in conference play, so Northland Pines is still in second place outright in the Great Northern Conference.
For Tomahawk, they drop to 2-9 on the season and 0-6 in conference play. However, they are only a half game behind Antigo for sixth place in the Great Northern Conference after the Red Robins' loss to Mosinee.
Northland Pines will look to improve their winning streak to four games when they travel down south to Waukesha to take on Catholic Memorial with just one day of rest. Tip-off for that game will be on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Catholic memorial is 9-3 on the season, so this game will be sure to bring fireworks.
Tomahawk will look to get back in the win column and snap their four-game losing streak. The Hatchets will be on a two-game road trip that starts with game at White lake on Monday, and then another game in Tigerton on Thursday.