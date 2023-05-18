MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Lakeland Union and Northland Pines' last matchup was against each other on Tuesday. That one saw Northland Pines win it 4-0 in Eagle River. On Thursday, the two teams squared off again, this time being in Minocqua.
Lakeland Union has had a rough month of May. The T-Birds have lost four out of their last five games heading into their matchup on Thursday. Overall, Lakeland Union was 7-11 on the season and 4-6 in conference play, sitting right in fourth place in the Great Northern Conference.
Northland Pines was able to cool off their losing streak with a home win against Lakeland Union, and was capitalize off of that momentum with another win against the T-Birds. Overall, Northland Pines was 7-11 heading into this matchup, the same record as Lakeland Union. In conference play, though, these two teams hold different records. The Eagles were 3-8 heading into their conference finale, sitting right in fifth place in the Great Northern Conference.
The Eagles were looking to duplicate the result of these two teams' previous matchup, and that's exactly what they did, as Northland Pines went on to win it 6-0. In the past two games, Northland Pines completed the sweep over Lakeland Union, and outscored them 10-0 in the process.
With the win, Northland Pines improves to 8-11 on the season. The Eagles improve their conference record to 4-8, winning their conference finale to finish with that record.
Lakeland Union falls to 7-12 on the season and 4-7 in conference play. The T-Birds are still in fourth place in the Great Northern Conference, but now share that distinction with Rhinelander, whom they will face off against in their conference finale on Saturday in their next matchup.
Northland Pines will look to capitalize off of the momentum they gained from their sweep of Lakeland Union when they host Wrightstown on Saturday. Then, the Eagles will finish off their regular season on Monday when they travel down south to take on Three Lakes.