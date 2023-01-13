EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)-It was a Great Northern Conference battle when Antigo traveled to play Northland Pines. The Eagles have a 10-3 overall record coming into this game. While Antigo was 1-10 looking to get back in the winner column after a tough loss to Rhinelander.
Northland Pines started off strong and worked together with big plays like Nolan Lurvey connecting with Gabe Smith for an impressive alley-oop.
Northland Pines won this one big 54 to 10 improving their Conference record to 5-1. The Eagles still sit in the number two spot under Medford in Great Northern rankings.
Merrill will travel next Tuesday to play Northland Pines while Antigo will travel again this Saturday to play Crandon.