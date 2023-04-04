EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Northland Pines School District announced that they have hired a new activities director.
In a press release today, the Northland Pines School District announced that the current Physical Education, Adaptive Physical Education and Health Teacher at the Northland Pines Middle and High School, Anthony 'A.J.' Zayia will be stepping up.
The current activities director, Josh Tilley, submitted his resignation which will be effective at the end of this school year.
"We are thankful for Josh's 22 years of dedicated service to Northland Pines School District," said District Administrator, Scott Foster." He has served in many roles - first as a teacher, then as Dean of Students, and our Activities Director. His tireless dedication, knowledge, insight and compassion for students and staff has been invaluable to the Northland Pines School District. He will be dearly missed by all of us."
Foster adds that Zayia has been teaching at Northland Pines School District since 2015. He has coached at multiple levels and sports, been engaged in youth sports in leadership roles, and is passionate about students. Foster believes that he is now ready to take the next step in his career and become the activities director.
"I am very excited for my new role at Northland Pines," said Zayia. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time teaching and coaching while at Pines, and am very appreciative of the district providing me the opportunity to continue serving our students and community as the Activities Director. Students activities and athletics are a source of pride for our community, so I am looking forward to finding ways to grow and improve the opportunities we provide. There will be a learning curve, but I am eager to learn all about the activities director responsibilities."
If anyone has questions in regards to activities during this school year, contact Josh Tilley at (715) 479-6286 Ext. 1 or the Activities Secretary Christine Uebe at (715) 479-6286 Ext. 2