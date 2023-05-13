RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Northland Music Center in Rhinelander weekend grand opening celebration came to an end today.
Over the past year, Northland has been doing a lot of work to make their place open to the public. on Saturday, they wanted to celebrate with the community because of the support people has been providing for them.
Co-Owner, Will Roffers says this store is everything him and his wife dreamed of and much more.
"We never thought that we would get to this point, so the support from the community has been huge," said Will Roffers. "We have a really great crew at the store, we have expanded with the coffee shop opening, we had some help there with a good crew there it has just been fantastic," said Roffers.
Throughout the weekend dozens of people have been in and out of the store, getting coffee and looking at musical instruments.
