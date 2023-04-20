(WJFW) - Raptor Education Group Inc. (REGI) says that a Loon Fallout is taking place in Northern Wisconsin.
According to REGI, a Loon Fallout occurs when atmospheric conditions are such that the migrating loons develop ice on their body as they fly at high altitudes and crash land when they are no longer able to fly due to the weight of the ice on their body or the interference with their flight ability. REGI adds that the current ice/rain and unstable air currents are a perfect set-up for this phenomenon to occur.
According to REGI's Facebook page, Loons have been seen on land in Wausau, Gleason, Stratford, Neva, Rice Lake, Antigo, and Drummond. Loons are unable to walk and will need assistance from humans. Their legs are placed at the back of the bird and are made for swimming and diving, not walking.
REGI asks that people not take them to small ponds for release. Loons need a quarter mile or more of open water to run across to get airborne.
Loons have sharp beaks and they can be difficult to handle. Loons will also use their beak for self-defense. REGI suggests calling them at (715) 623-4015 or Loon Rescue at (715) 966-5415.
