Northern Lake Service tests for PFAS and other contaminants

CRANDON, Wis (WFJW) - Per and Polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS are a group of long-lasting chemicals found in everything from non-stick cookware to firefighting foam. Wisconsin relies on 12 labs to monitor levels of PFAS but only two of them are in the state. Northern Lake Service in Crandon is the only private lab in Wisconsin that tests for the forever chemicals. RT Krueger is the President of Northern Lake Service, which has two locations and has just under forty employees. Northern Lake Service began monitoring lakes and rivers in Northern Wisconsin and has evolved to it’s current version that serves over 2,000 clients nationwide. Krueger says, “We probably perform more different kinds of tests than any laboratory in the state of Wisconsin. We do a lot of the compliance monitoring for most of the municipalities in the state.”
Krueger says, “About 10 years ago now, they were part of this unregulated contaminate monitoring and that’s where we started to really find them a little more prevalent than what we expected. They are in our carpeting, they’re in our food packaging for grease resistance, they’re used widely in firefighting foam, so they’re all different chemicals that are used in different applications.“
In addition to PFAS, Northern Lake Service also tests for other contaminants. Krueger says, “They’re industrial chemicals, they’re solvent stabilizers, fungicides, there’s these great big long chained organics that again we test for them because we know that they’re toxic, but the vast majority of times we don’t find any of those things.”
Krueger added, “The vast majority of our drinking water supplies are very, very safe. We spend most of our time testing drinking water and finding out that there are literally none of these things in there. That goes for PFAS, that goes for heavy metals, that goes for a lot of the things that we test for.”