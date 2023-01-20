MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Northern Edge was back in action on Friday at the Lakeland Ice Arena, hosting Arrowhead. Overall, they were 4-7 on the season, while Arrowhead was 9-7 heading into their contest. Northern Edge was coming off of an impressive 4-3 win over Medford and a 5-2 win over Northland Pines the previous week, looking to capitalize off of their momentum and improve their winning streak to three games.
However, that wasn't the case for Northern Edge. The game was close for the majority of the contest, but a final push from Arrowhead was able to give them the 6-3 win on the road.
This win makes it two in a row for Arrowhead, and gives them their 10th win of the season. They now hold a record of 10-7 on the year. For Northern Edge, they fall to 4-8 on the season, and snap their two-game winning streak in the process.
Northern Edge will look to get back in the win column when they host Brookfield on Saturday at the Rhinelander Ice Arena. Coming off of just one day's rest, Northern Edge will have a tough test ahead of them. Opening face-off for that game will be at 4:00 p.m.
Arrowhead will look to capitalize off of their momentum when they travel over to Minocqua just one day later. Opening face-off for that game will be on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.
