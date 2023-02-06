EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- After being announced the #5 team in section 1, Northern Edge faced off with the #7 Northland Pines.
Northern Edge had a couple of close shots in the beginning of the first period but didn't get their first goal until half way through. The first goal was secured by Wyndi Saari. The momentum then picked up for Edge with Taylor Heleniak scoring the next three goals for Edge before going into the second period, while Northland Pines was shut out 4-0.
Northern Edge went on to take the victory with a whopping 10-2 score over Northland Pines. Edge is scheduled to play the #4 school; Marshfield. While Northland Pines will travel to play D.C. Everest.