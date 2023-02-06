Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION BRINGING SLIPPERY AND ICY ROADS TO AREAS NORTH AND WEST OF THE FOX VALLEY THIS EVENING THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... An area of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle continues to quickly move northeast into central and northcentral Wisconsin late this evening. Several locations in central Wisconsin are reporting some light rain, freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Although air temperatures may be at or a few degrees above freezing, road surface temperatures may be at or a little below freezing contributing to light ice accumulations. Further north, generally north of Highway 8, a mixture of light snow and freezing drizzle is also possible. Although the precipitation is generally light, it is enough to quickly create a thin coating of ice on untreated roads. The heaviest precipitation will occur roughly between 9 pm and 1 am. Road conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly as the mixed precipitation sweeps across the area. Anyone with travel plans should be prepared for slippery or icy road conditions and allow for extra time to reach your destination.