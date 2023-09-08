Chef Tom’s Garlic Chicken
2 (6 oz) chicken breast – cubed
2 oz. scallions or fresh chives
2 T Chopped garlic
1 cup chicken stock
1 cup heavy cream
4 cups cooked angel hair pasta
------
Tomato Bruschetta
2 cups fresh tomatoes – diced
1 T diced fresh garlic
1 T fresh basil - chiffonade
½ c red pepper - diced
1/3 c red onion diced
2 T. Sambuca (anise liqueur)
2 T olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Let rest for hour or two before serving
Serve on toasted seasoned baguette
Feel free to reach out with any story ideas - or just to chat! Love calling the Northwoods home!