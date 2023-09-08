Chef Tom’s Garlic Chicken

2 (6 oz) chicken breast – cubed

2 oz. scallions or fresh chives

2 T Chopped garlic

1 cup chicken stock

1 cup heavy cream

4 cups cooked angel hair pasta

------

Tomato Bruschetta

2 cups fresh tomatoes – diced

1 T diced fresh garlic

1 T fresh basil - chiffonade

½  c red pepper - diced

1/3 c red onion diced

2 T. Sambuca (anise liqueur)

2 T olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Let rest for hour or two before serving

Serve on toasted seasoned baguette

Feel free to reach out with any story ideas - or just to chat! Love calling the Northwoods home!

Recommended for you