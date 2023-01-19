...THE BULK OF THE SNOW FROM THE STORM HAS FALLEN, BUT LIGHT SNOW
AND A WINTRY MIX WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS AFTERNOON...
A powerful storm system continued to affect Wisconsin this
morning. At 910 am, the primary heavy snow band with the system
was over Upper Michigan and far northern Wisconsin. Snowfall
rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour occurred overnight and early this
morning as the band shifted north across the area. Lighter snow
continued across northern Wisconsin in the wake of the main snow
band. Light precipitation was also falling across central and
east-central Wisconsin, in the form of a mix of light snow and
drizzle and freezing drizzle.
Little change in the precipitation pattern is anticipated for the
rest of the morning. The heaviest snow will continue along the
Upper Michigan border and far northern Door county, but it will
not be as heavy or persistent as it was earlier this morning. The
wintry mix will continue to edge farther north.
Travel conditions are expected to remain hazardous across far
northern Wisconsin where the most persistent remaining snows will
occur. Travel conditions across the rest of the area are likely
to gradually improve as highway crews continue to treat the roads
and only light precipitation persists. Anyone traveling this
morning is urged to allow extra time to reach their destination,
and drive with extra caution.
...HEAVIEST SNOW NOW IN UPPER MICHIGAN, BUT A WINTRY MIX TO CONTINUE
ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL, FAR NORTHEAST, AND PORTIONS OF CENTRAL
WISCONSIN TODAY...
.A Low pressure system centered over south-central Wisconsin late
this morning will track to central Lower Michigan by mid-afternoon.
The primary snow band with the storm had shifted into Upper
Michigan. Lighter snow as well as some drizzle and freezing drizzle
will continue in the wake of the main snow band, resulting in a
continuation of hazardous travel conditions across north-central,
far northeast, and portions of central Wisconsin.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle. An additional inch or two of
accumulation expected across northern Wisconsin, with the highest
totals near the Upper Michigan border and over far northern Door
county. Some minor icing is possible from the freezing drizzle.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions are expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Currently in Rhinelander
Non-School Closings 01/19/2023
- Rhinelander Oneida County Aiport Commission meeting is canceled
- Rhinelander District Library
- Olson Memorial Library (Eagle River)
- Boulder Junction Public Library
