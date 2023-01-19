Weather Alert

...THE BULK OF THE SNOW FROM THE STORM HAS FALLEN, BUT LIGHT SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS AFTERNOON... A powerful storm system continued to affect Wisconsin this morning. At 910 am, the primary heavy snow band with the system was over Upper Michigan and far northern Wisconsin. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour occurred overnight and early this morning as the band shifted north across the area. Lighter snow continued across northern Wisconsin in the wake of the main snow band. Light precipitation was also falling across central and east-central Wisconsin, in the form of a mix of light snow and drizzle and freezing drizzle. Little change in the precipitation pattern is anticipated for the rest of the morning. The heaviest snow will continue along the Upper Michigan border and far northern Door county, but it will not be as heavy or persistent as it was earlier this morning. The wintry mix will continue to edge farther north. Travel conditions are expected to remain hazardous across far northern Wisconsin where the most persistent remaining snows will occur. Travel conditions across the rest of the area are likely to gradually improve as highway crews continue to treat the roads and only light precipitation persists. Anyone traveling this morning is urged to allow extra time to reach their destination, and drive with extra caution.

...HEAVIEST SNOW NOW IN UPPER MICHIGAN, BUT A WINTRY MIX TO CONTINUE ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL, FAR NORTHEAST, AND PORTIONS OF CENTRAL WISCONSIN TODAY... .A Low pressure system centered over south-central Wisconsin late this morning will track to central Lower Michigan by mid-afternoon. The primary snow band with the storm had shifted into Upper Michigan. Lighter snow as well as some drizzle and freezing drizzle will continue in the wake of the main snow band, resulting in a continuation of hazardous travel conditions across north-central, far northeast, and portions of central Wisconsin. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle. An additional inch or two of accumulation expected across northern Wisconsin, with the highest totals near the Upper Michigan border and over far northern Door county. Some minor icing is possible from the freezing drizzle. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions are expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&