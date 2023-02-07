LAC DU FLAMBEAU (WJFW) - No one was injured after a structure fire in Lac du Flambeau on Monday morning.
On Monday, just after 9 a.m., the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department responded to a structure fire on South Artishon Lane, in the Town of Lac du Flambeau.
Upon arrival, responding units confirmed that all of the home's occupants had safely exited the residence and that there were no pets.
Responding units observed heavy smoke emanating from the structure. No flames were initially visible but within minutes, flames were seen shooting through the roof, and the home was considered fully engulfed.
The home was considered a total loss.
According to Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department, a preliminary investigation indicated that the fire was likely caused by an unattended candle.
There is no suspicion of criminal activity.
