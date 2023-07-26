MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Oneida County Planning and Zoning Committee was scheduled to make a decision concerning the Minocqua Brewing Company’s repeated permit violations Wednesday afternoon.
The meeting adjourned early due to what the Planning and Zoning Committee said were repeated disruptions and off-topic comments from Kirk Bangstad, the owner of the Minocqua Brewing Company.
“They spent an hour telling their story on why it should be shut down,” said Bangstad. “I wanted to tell my story on why I shouldn't be shut down.”
The board is claiming that the early ending is a result of Bangstad refusing to stay on topic, with committee member Mike Timmons directing him multiple times to solely address the permit violations and not his personal history with the board and their politics. Bangstad continued to speak over their objections.
“They didn't have the courage to allow me to say what my truth is,” said Bangstad. “Because I believe my truth would convince everybody who heard it, that they're treating me badly and unfairly and corruptly.”
The hearing was well-attended hearing with passionate parties ready to weigh in on both sides. Playing a part in the meeting’s attendance is The Minocqua Brewing Company’s Facebook post, which encouraged supporters to come attend the hearing.
“I wanted to tell a story of why I think the violations that were being used against me are, are a death by 1000 cuts, and not really that important,” said Bangstad. “[the violations] are being used politically against me.”
The hearing ended before statements could be made by the public.
“We're here at this public meeting, and he wouldn't listen to the chairman,” said Wayne Trapp, a Lakeland business owner who intended to make a comment against the Minocqua Brewing Company. “He was out of order.”
Bangstad argues that the information he intended to provide furthers his claims that the Minocqua Brewing Company is unfairly discriminated against because of his progressive political beliefs.
Those who disagree with Bangstad say that he expects special treatment from the board and is blatantly not complying with county protocol.
“I think he's appalling,” said Trapp. “He doesn't go by the laws that were put on the books for all the residents in Oneida County.”
No decision was made at this hearing, leaving the Minocqua Brewing Company still able to serve alcohol on their premises.