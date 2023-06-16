RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – Nicolet Technical College recently finished their Indigenous Ways of Knowing project. They published a report which details how the project was researched and what Nicolet intends to do with the knowledge. The project began in 2019 and included participants from 7 Wisconsin Tribal Nations as well as the Wisconsin Indian Education Association. The project focused on what knowledge Native students may already have from their life experiences and how to assess and give credit for that knowledge. Laura Wind-Norton is Nicolet’s Associate Vice President of Academic Services and says, “It was an intensive project, it took a long time, and it was very valuable time to spend.” The college is creating four classes grounded in the knowledge gained from the study. They are classes that teach students about Tribal History, Culture, Language, and Government. Students who have previous knowledge and experience can “test” their knowledge to potentially earn college credits. Nicolet intends on offering the classes beginning in Fall 2023.
Click here to view the report.