RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) -Emergency responders have to be ready for everything, but its such a life or death job that learning on the job isn't the best option that's where simulations come in. "Most of the students are very nervous, but they also know what they’re doing on stage is their actual job," said Jolene Guenthner. An emergency can happen to anybody at any given moment Nicolet College and the Northern Area Health education center hosted a training exercise on Thursday to make sure students are ready for anything. "It is important for students to participate in simulations like this, because they get a chance to practice on what it is they’re doing in their future careers," said Jolene. "As well as create awareness between different departments and how they communicate in caring for patients," she added.
The simulation used dedicated crisis actors like Samantha Malone, says while being on stage in front of her peers may be nerve wrecking being confident is critical. "I get to do some of my past experience with dispatch and we are just kind of go with the flow I think we are all ready but its nerve wrecking our whole group is very nervous," said Samantha Malone. Guenthner hopes that the students will learn skills from the simulation that will benefit them once they graduate college. So what we want students to realize that there are stigma’s related to mental health and the disorders especially when it has to do with substance use," said Guenthner. "So what we want them to realize is that every patient is unique and different and you shouldn’t judge anyone’s story and they should all be cared for in the same way," she added.
