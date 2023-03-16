RHINELANDER - Nicolet College in Rhinelander announced that a program is helping students save thousands of dollars on textbooks.
The Open Education Resource Program has saved Nicolet students more than $1.5 million in textbook costs since it started in 2018.
Nicolet Instructors look for course content that students can access for free online. That can be electronic textbooks, videos and Power Point presentations.
To expand the program the Wisconsin Technical College System has requested $3 million in the 2023 to 2025 Biennial budget.