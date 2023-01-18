RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Nicolet College in Rhinelander will be hosting the Wall That Heals, a three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C.
The Wall That Heals will be on the front lawn at Nicolet College from May 18 through May 21.
In an interview with Up North at 4 on Dec. 30, Casey Lehmann from Nicolet College said that they need 200 volunteers for the event to be successful.
