RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Rural communities can sometimes struggle to get assistance from highly competitive programs from federal government agencies.
Now, there is a new way to make that process easier and more accessible.
Tuesday July 25th, Nicolet College hosted the rural partners network which helps to ease the process for rural communities to access government resources such as staffing, infrastructure and other tools.
“The community is in the driver’s seat, they know where their going and we want to help navigate all those resources and make sure that we can bring them to the rural communities just like the ones here in Wisconsin," said Farah Ahmad the Deputy Under Secretary for the Rural development of the United States Department of Agriculture.
The federal agencies are aiming to set up rural communities for stability in the projects that they want to accomplish in the future.
“The rural partners network is trying to make sure that those rural communities can access those federal resources and make sure that they’re lined up with their vision and lined up with the projects that they want to see get off the ground to improve quality of life and to build rural prosperity,” said Ahmad.
The event included many federal representatives as well as five networks with local leaders and communities.
“There’s a lot of federal resources out there right now that we’re really excited about, the American rescue plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law, the inflation reduction act and those resources are for everyone but the rural partners network is trying to make sure that those rural communities can access those federal resources," said Ahmad.
The rural partners network is currently operating in 36 communities across 10 states and Puerto Rico.