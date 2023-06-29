Rhinelander, WI. (WJFW)- People want to help... it's in our nature... but it can be hard to know where to start.
Today Nicolet college hosted a community service fair for students, employees and other community members. The event had many different organizations from the local library, food pantry, to wildlife rehab center and many more.
“We have so many students and also colleagues that one day are going to need these resources," said Kate Ferrel the President of Nicolet College.
Event organizer Teresa Ellis says the event helps students and employees deepen their connection with the area.
“We thought this would be a great way to um you know let our employees and the public know some of these valuable resources that we have in the community and then provide opportunities for them to get engaged by perhaps volunteering and donating," said Ellis.
Community connection is one of the keys for students and staff.
“Us being connected with all of these community partners and resources, it’s gonna help us to better serve our students that at certain times are just in dire need for support," said President Ferrel.
The Rhinelander Food Pantry was one of more than two dozen organizations with a booth at the fair. The pantry's volunteer coordinator Nancy Watry says these opportunities are great for local non-profits.
“Events like this are huge for the pantry because it gives us greater exposure to other individuals who are interested in volunteering in our community," said Watry.
The fair had many visitors throughout the day and the college hopes it becomes an annual event.
“We’re really hoping to build the unity into our community and strengthen this area and we believe by building these purposeful partnerships that it’s a great start," said Ellis.