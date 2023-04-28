RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - To be honest with you, if the world would of gave up on me on my second chance, I don’t know where I would’ve been. Life hasn’t been so easy for Josh Newman, 12 years ago he was kicked out of high school. "I got expelled for multiple reasons I had a problem with drugs in school and fighting honestly, I have been in out of the system since I was a kid," said Josh Newman. When Josh got expelled he was sent to the Wisconsin Natural Guard Challenge academy. A reset button for teens at risk. "After I got out of there, unfortunately I just kind of went back into the same stuff in the first place and just let me down a deeper darker hole," said Newman.
That deeper darker hole eventually turned into a two-year trip to prison. Josh wanted to make changes in life so he found a new passion to further his education at Nicolet College. "While I was in prison, I fell in love with the barbershop and I just fell in love with the trade itself," he said. "I knew that it's something that I can be a part of, so I decided to enroll at Nicolet and I decided to join the cosmetology program at Nicolet and it has been nothing but blessed me," said Josh.
Marie Stott his instructor says Josh strives to be the best every single day. "He is amazing every day; he comes out with a new goal that he’s going to work with to achieve and he knocks it out of the park every time," said Marie Stott. Last Saturday, Josh was one of the hundred of students that graduated from Nicolet College, now from inmate to cosmetology student, he wants to let people know that help is out there. "People need to look at a situation like mine and need to look at the world," said how amazing it is that people can give back and to let me grow and want to grow with me is just the amazing thing in the world it’s a community that I’m really proud to be apart of.
On Thursday, Josh took home gold in a barbering competition at Skills USA in Madison. Which will allow him to compete at a national level in Atlanta in June.
